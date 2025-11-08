This Vande Bharat is first semi high-speed train connecting Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka

The Ernakulam–KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat, one of the four trains flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, is Southern Railway’s first inter-state semi-high-speed premium service connecting Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express trains at the railway station.(PMO)

The eight-coach train passes through major cities across Kerala and Tamil Nadu — Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and Salem — before reaching Krishnarajapuram and KSR Bengaluru, according to PTI report.

Chair car seats will cost ₹1,095, while executive class seats are priced at ₹2,289.

Officials say the new link between the three states will boost business and tourism.

Also Read | PM Modi flags off four new Vande Bharat trains from Varanasi. Check routes

Kerala gets a third Vande Bharat

It will be the third Vande Bharat to originate from Kerala.

In a statement, Southern Railway said the KSR Bengaluru–Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express will offer seamless travel between Bengaluru and Ernakulam, Kerala’s commercial hub.

The other two Vande Bharat services — Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram (via Kottayam) and Thiruvananthapuram to Mangaluru Central (via Alappuzha) — already connect the northern and southern ends of the state.

Why the Ernakulam–KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat is special?

Currently, intercity trains take more than 11 hours to cover the 583-km Bengaluru–Ernakulam route.

The new Vande Bharat will complete the journey in 8 hours and 40 minutes. Regular operations begin November 9, 2025.

The train will leave Bengaluru at 5:10 am and reach Ernakulam at 1:50 pm; the return service will depart Ernakulam at 2:20 pm and reach Bengaluru at 11 pm. It will run six days a week, except Wednesdays.

Automatic doors, bio-vacuum toilets and Wi-Fi

Southern Railway highlighted that the service offers the fastest connectivity on this high-demand corridor and is the first Vande Bharat to serve Palakkad, the “Gateway of Kerala.”

By linking Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, officials say the train will support travel for business, education, tourism, pilgrimage and healthcare.

The Vande Bharat model offers a premium onboard experience with features such as GPS-based infotainment, bio-vacuum toilets, ergonomic seating, automatic doors, reading lights and Wi-Fi.

According to the Railway Ministry, more than 164 Vande Bharat trains are operating in the country.