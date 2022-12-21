Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'States that don't help...': Amit Shah on drugs-terrorism link in Lok Sabha

'States that don't help...': Amit Shah on drugs-terrorism link in Lok Sabha

india news
Updated on Dec 21, 2022 03:07 PM IST

“The drug menace is a serious problem which is destroying generations. The profits being made from the drugs are utilised for terrorism as well,” Amit Shah said.

Union home minister Amit Shah speaks in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. (Screengrab/Sansad TV)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the drugs menace is a serious problem in the country and claimed that those countries promoting terrorism in India are using the profits from drugs for the same.

“Our government has a zero-tolerance policy towards the issue of drugs. Those countries promoting terrorism in our country are using the profits from drugs for the same. The presence of this dirty money also gradually hollows our economy,” Shah said in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament.

“The drug menace is a serious problem which is destroying generations. The profits being made from the drugs are utilised for terrorism as well,” Shah added.

Shah also alleged that those states that don't help central agencies are enabling drug traffickers, adding that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been empowered by Parliament to carry out investigations along with the NCB into drug trafficking.

“Our government's policy is very clear, those consuming drugs are victims, we should be sensitive towards them and give victims a conducive atmosphere for their rehabilitation. But those involved in drug trafficking should not be spared,” the Union home minister warned.

Shah said the government has mapped the drug network across the states. “No matter how big the criminal is, in the next two years there will be a situation that they will be behind the bars,” he claimed.

“Borders are the responsibility of the central government, but when we give rights to the BSF, it's said that the rights of states are being taken, now how will the BSF work there? The BSF seizes drugs but doesn't have the right to file a case. Those politicising this issue are promoting drug trafficking,” the minister told the lower house.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aniruddha Dhar

Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail

Topics
amit shah drugs smuggling
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP