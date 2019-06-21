‘Those in power have closed their eyes’: Priyanka Gandhi targets UP government over crime against women

Congress general secretary (east UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh over rising incidents of crime against women and asked when would the government begin taking responsibility for security of girls and women.

“Innocents people are being subjected to brutal crimes. Women are being pushed into an atmosphere of fear. Men are being burnt alive. But those in power have closed their eyes. When will the UP government begin taking responsibility for security of women and girls?” Priyanka said in a tweet.

Priyanka also added pictures of over a dozen newspaper clippings to make her point.

उप्र में मासूमों पर दरिंदगी की जा रही है। औरतों को खौफ़ के माहौल में ढकेला जा रहा है। आदमी को जिंदा जला दिया जा रहा है। मगर सत्ता की राग दरबारी आँखें कुछ नहीं देख रही हैं। उप्र सरकार औरतों और बच्चियों की सुरक्षा की जिम्मेदारी कब लेना शुरू करेगी? pic.twitter.com/SCmwkGpXlD — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 20, 2019

Priyanka, who recently reviewed the Congress’s performance in 2019 Lok Sabha elections at a high-level meeting in Rae Bareli, has been taking feedback from party men on various issues and raised some of them on social media.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 10:35 IST