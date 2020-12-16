‘Those who are leaving the party know...’: Mamata Banerjee after Suvendu Adhikari’s resignation from assembly

india

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 19:39 IST

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said those who are leaving the party now ahead of the state election in 2021 know that they won’t get a ticket in the upcoming election and that’s why they are leaving. The foundation of the party is as strong as a banyan tree, Banerjee said. Her comments came soon after Suvendu Adhikari, who represented Nandigram, resigned from the legislative assembly and BJP state vice president Mukul Roy compared the party with a pack of cards.

Political tempers in West Bengal have been rising soon after the incident in which BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked when he was on a tour in the state. The incident set off virulent attacks between the state and the Centre as the Centre summoned the DGP over the law and order situation of the state and the state refused to send them. Union home minister Amit Shah is also likely to visit the state amid this ongoing tension.

While Adhikari’s resignation from the assembly was not a shock as he had already resigned from his ministry a few days ago, the timing of it has set tongues wagging that he might switch to the BJP in the presence of Amit Shah.

Shrugging off dissident voices in the party, which might take a form of exodus, Banerjee on Wednesday said, “Trinamool Congress (TMC) government is of ‘Maa, Mati, Manush’, and these three elements can never cheat, betray or lie. We don’t take votes by lying, we do whatever we say, this is TMC’s vow.”

Lashing out at the BJP, she said, “Sometimes they say CAA will be done and NRC won’t be done, sometimes they say NRC will be done and NPR won’t be done. But I am saying today they will do all three. I didn’t allow NPR in my state.”

“Some dacoits of Chambal and goons from outside have entered Bengal. At times they threaten police and sometimes they threaten TMC. Today TMC is as deep-rooted as a Banyan tree. Two-three people who know they won’t get a ticket from the party are going away,” she added.