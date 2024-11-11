‘Those who claim religion is in danger…’: Actor Riteish Deshmukh in Latur

As the Maharashtra assembly election race intensifies, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh said that the position of the party who claim their religion is in danger, are the ones who are in danger. The 'Housefull' actor reached Maharashtra's Latur to campaign for his brother and Congress leader Dhiraj Deshmukh. Riteish Deshmukh urged the youth to recognise the significance of their vote.

"Those who claim their religion is in danger, it is their party that is in danger, and they are praying to their dharma to save their party and themselves. Tell them we will take care of our religion, you first speak about development," the actor, who is the son of the late former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, said.

READ | Ajit Pawar predicts Maharashtra assembly election results for Mahayuti alliance

"Lord Krishna said karma (work) is dharma (religion). The one who works sincerely is doing dharma. Those who don't work need religion," Deshmukh said while addressing a rally on Sunday night.

The actor's younger brother Dhiraj Deshmukh will be contesting the Maharashtra assembly polls against Bharatiya Janata Party's Ramesh Karad in the Latur (Rural) assembly seat.

Deshmukh also added that the Maharashtra government will need to focus on generating employment as educated youth of the state don't have adding that even the farmers were not getting a good price for their produce.

The actor also pointed out that in the 2019 assembly polls, Dhiraj won by a margin of 1.21 lakh votes, urging people to vote so that the opposition candidate loses his deposit.

Riteish Deshmukh urged the youth to recognise the significance of their vote, stressing the need to protect the dignity and rights of every citizen while safeguarding Maharashtra's identity.

Maharashtra assembly elections

Voting for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections will take place on November 20 while the voters will be counted on November 23.

As the elections for the 288 seats in the Assembly approach closer, the political battle between the two major alliances, the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has intensified.