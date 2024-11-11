Ajit Pawar predicts Maharashtra assembly election results for Mahayuti alliance

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday predicted that the ruling Mahayuti alliance will win more than 175 seats in the upcoming assembly elections.



Besides Ajit Pawar's NCP, the Mahayuti alliance comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Chief minister Eknath Shinde, along with deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.(Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

“Mahyuti will get more than 175 seats and in Baramati I will win with a margin of more than one lakh votes,” ANI quoted Pawar as saying in Baramati.



Pawar toured Baramati where he met villagers and addressed their issues. The NCP chief has been an MLA from the Baramati constituency since 1991, and is pitted against his nephew Yugendra Pawar, who is making his electoral debut in the assembly polls.



Yugendra Pawar is in the fray as a candidate for the NCP(SP), which is led by his grand-uncle Sharad Pawar. The NCP(SP), along with Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), forms the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition.



Ajit Pawar-led NCP manifesto

On November 6, the NCP unveiled its manifesto for the Maharashtra elections, promising to raise the amount of Ladki Bahin scheme's monthly financial assistance to ₹2,100 from the present ₹1,500.



For farmers, the party promised to raise the Shetkari Sanman Nidhi scheme amount from ₹12,000 to ₹15,000 per year.



“We will present the New Maharashtra Vision within 100 days of government formation,” PTI quoted Ajit Pawar.



The party's other promises include a commitment to create 2.5 million jobs and provide monthly stipends of ₹10,000 to 1 million students through training.

It also promises ₹15,000 monthly salary for Anganwadi and ASHA workers, to reduce electricity bills by 30 per cent while prioritising solar and renewable energy.



Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.



In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.



(With PTI, ANI inputs)