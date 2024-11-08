Maharashtra polls: Wary of backlash, Ajit-led NCP wants no personal attacks on Sharad Pawar

Sadabhau Khot, leader of the Rayat Kranti Sanghatana, an ally in Mahayuti, apologised and released a video message on Thursday, a day after his derogatory comments against NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar attracted criticism. The comments followed sharp criticism from Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), also part of the Mahayuti alliance, who condemned Khot’s remarks. (HT FILE PHOTO)

“I take back my statement if it has hurt anyone’s sentiments,” he said.

Khot, while speaking on Wednesday at a rally in Jat, Sangli, questioned whether Pawar intended to make Maharashtra like his face.

The comments followed sharp criticism from Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), also part of the Mahayuti alliance, who condemned Khot’s remarks.

Ajit said, “Sadabhau Khot’s comment about Pawar Saheb is unacceptable. We oppose such low-level personal attacks, as they do not reflect Maharashtra’s culture. On behalf of the NCP and personally, I strongly condemn this statement. We will not tolerate personal remarks against Pawar Saheb in the future.”

NCP leaders have been cautious to avoid any backlash that could generate sympathy for Sharad Pawar, as seen in the Lok Sabha elections when Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the veteran leader a “Bhatakti Atma” (wandering soul). At that time too, NCP leader Lande had said, “Such comments directed at an 84-year-old leader are inappropriate and tend to rally support for him.”

On July 21, after Union Home Minister Amit Shah labelled Sharad Pawar as the “ringleader of corruption,” Lande, a former legislator and seen to be close to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, voiced his displeasure. He wrote to BJP’s state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, urging the party to avoid such remarks.

According to senior NCP leaders, personal attacks on Sharad Pawar are impacting NCP candidates negatively.

“In many constituencies, candidates from both NCP factions are competing, and their shared voter base tends to sympathise with Sharad Pawar when he is targeted,” a senior leader requesting anonymity said.

After Khot’s comment, NCP (SP) workers quickly mobilised to condemn Khot and the Mahayuti, prompting Ajit Pawar to issue a statement swiftly.

Dilip Walse-Patil also denounced the remark, stating, “We will never accept personal attacks on Sharad Pawar, who is a highly respected leader.”

A senior leader from Ajit Pawar’s faction, requesting anonymity said, “Sharad Pawar has a significant following. Any criticism against him hurts us, and reactions on social media are overwhelmingly in his favour. We have deliberately decided not to comment on Sharad Pawar, a stance we’ve communicated publicly.”

An NCP (SP) leader, also on condition of anonymity, added, “Personal attacks on Sharad Pawar almost always work in our favour, as people respect his stature. After Balasaheb Thackeray, he remains the only state-level leader who commands such respect. While some oppose him, even voters from rival camps disapprove of personal attacks against him.”