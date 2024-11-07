Fadnavis calls Pawar ‘owner of fake narrative factory’

Pune: Deputy chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis called Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar as the “owner of fake narrative factory”, rebuking him for repeatedly alleging that industries are shifting from Maharashtra to Gujarat. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis with BJP candidate Madhuri Misal and MoS Murlidhar Mohol during a public meeting ahead of the assembly polls, at Bibwewadi in Pune, on Wednesday. Fadnavis has called NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar ‘owner of fake narrative factory’ for repeatedly alleging that industries are shifting from Maharashtra to Gujarat. (PTI)

At a recent campaign rally in Baramati, Pawar had claimed that Ratan Tata initially intended the FAL (final assembly line) and Airbus project for Maharashtra. In consultation with him, a 500-acre plot in Nagpur MIDC had been allocated during the Manmohan Singh government. Pawar stated, “Our government changed, and when Modi became PM, he asked Tata to set up the factory in Gujarat.”

Speaking in Chinchwad on Wednesday, Fadnavis countered these statements, saying, “Lately, a fake narrative factory seems to be running, and it’s surprising that a veteran leader like Sharad Pawar Saheb appears to be leading it. This is not expected from you, Pawar Saheb.” He argued that while Pawar’s speeches suggest industries are moving to Gujarat, “the reality is that Pune district remains our industrial and IT hub, now evolving into a technology hub.”

Fadnavis said, “Of the country’s total FDI (foreign direct investment), 52 per cent come to Maharashtra, according to reports from Niti Aayog and the RBI.” He highlighted that Maharashtra held the top investment rank under the BJP-led government from 2014 to 2019, but slipped behind Karnataka and Gujarat during the MVA government’s tenure. “Since returning to power, Maharashtra has regained the top spot in 2022-23 and 2023-24,” he said.

He accused Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray of acting like “spokespersons” for Gujarat by frequently praising its development, stating, “Instead, they should recognise Maharashtra’s achievements. Investment is coming in, and employment opportunities for our youth are increasing. It’s surprising that they seem unable to appreciate the state’s progress.”

Referring to NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule’s remarks, Fadnavis labelled her as the “second owner of the fake narrative factory” and disputed her claims that companies are leaving Hinjewadi IT Park. “While 16 companies relocated from Hinjewadi, they didn’t leave Maharashtra; they expanded to Tier II cities within the state,” he said.

The BJP leader said that of these 16 companies, 13 moved during the MVA government’s tenure, with only three relocating under the Mahayuti government. “These companies moved to cities like Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, not out of Maharashtra. Let’s stop defaming Hinjewadi IT Park, Pune, and Maharashtra with these false narratives,” he said.

Fadnavis questioned the lack of infrastructure improvements in Pune district over the past 50 years under Pawar’s leadership, and said, “If such questions are raised, you will have to give answers.”