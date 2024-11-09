From where is MVA going to get the money to implement ‘Panchsutri’: Ajit Pawar

Days after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Wednesday promised the ‘Panchsutri’ or ‘Five guarantees’ programme to the people of Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday raised the question from where the MVA is going to get the money to implement this programme. Earlier, the Congress had announced a loan waiver and free electricity but rolled back on its promises claiming it did not have the money. (HT PHOTO)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday announced the ‘Panchsutri’ programme for the people of Maharashtra under which the MVA has promised ₹3,000 per month and free travel to all the women in the state, loan waiver up to ₹3 lakh to farmers, ₹4,000 per month to unemployed youth, and ₹25 lakh health insurance cover for every family in the state.

Addressing workers at Vadgaon Sheri, Ajit Pawar on Friday said, “I am the finance minister. We introduced some schemes like ₹1,500 per month for women under the ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’ which requires ₹45,000 crore per annum. Then we promised three free gas cylinders; stipend for six months; and electricity bill waiver for farmers. We required ₹75,000 crore for it.”

“When we introduced these schemes, they (MVA) criticised us and even questioned whether these were merely announcements. But we credited the money directly into the women’s accounts. Later they went to court and at times, alleged that we were causing Maharashtra to go bankrupt,” Ajit Pawar said.

“However, as our schemes are becoming popular and getting good response, they too are now making promises. As per my knowledge, if MVA wants to implement these schemes, they will require ₹300,000 crore. They should now answer from where they are going to get the money to implement these schemes. As it is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Mahayuti at the Centre, they will not get the extra money. Earlier, the Congress had announced a loan waiver and free electricity but rolled back on its promises claiming it did not have the money. This time also, the same will be done. As it is, the Mahayuti is going to form the government…” the deputy chief minister said.