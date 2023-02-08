‘Those who feared…’: PM Modi's veiled jibe at Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting how the situation in the Valley had improved following the abrogation of Article 370. Some people said hoisting Tricolour could disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir. How times have changed now. These people are now participating in the Tiranga Yatra", Modi said in the Lok Sabha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rahul Gandhi concluded his 3,800 kilometre-long ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ march in Srinagar on March 31. The event at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium was attended by People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah. Rahul Gandhi even unfurled the Tricolour at Srinagar's Lal Chowk.ALSO READ: PM Modi's poetry-laced counter to Rahul in Lok Sabha, says 'opposition….

During his speech, Modi recalled his visit to the Kashmir Valley in 1992 as a BJP worker. "Those who came back from J&K recently must have seen how you can go in J&K. I too had gone on a yatra to J&K with resolve to hoist Tricolour at Lal Chowk. Terrorists had put up posters & said, "Dekhte hain, kisne maa ka doodh piya hai jo Lal Chowk aake Tiranga phehra paaye." he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"That day on 24th Jan, at a public rally, I had said, "Terrorists pay heed. On 26th Jan, sharp at 11am I will reach Lal Chowk without security & bulletproof jacket. Faisla Lal Chowk pe hoga kisne apni maa ka doodh piya hai." Then I hoisted the Tricolour at Lal Chowk", the prime minister said.

“Today there is peace in J&K. Hundreds of people can visit there. J&K has shattered several records in tourism. Festival of democracy is being celebrated in J&K. The union territory has witnessed successful campaigns like ‘Har Ghar Tiranga”, Modi added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON