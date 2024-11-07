‘Those who sell hatred…': Leaders from royal families condemn Rahul Gandhi's article

Leaders from royal families, including Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, condemned Rahul Gandhi for his article, with Scindia remarking, “Those who sell hatred have no right to lecture on Indian pride and history.” L-R Divya Kumari, Rahul Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

He said that with a colonial mindset, Rahul Gandhi lacks understanding of Bharat’s rich heritage and should respect true Indian heroes instead of insulting Bharat Mata.

“Those who sell hatred have no right to lecture on Indian pride and history. @RahulGandhi’s ignorance about Bharat’s rich heritage and his colonial mindset have crossed all limits. If you claim to ‘uplift’ the nation, stop insulting Bharat Mata and learn about true Indian heroes like Mahadji Scindia, Yuvraj Bir Tikendrajit, Kittur Chennamma, and Rani Velu Nachiyar, who fiercely fought for our freedom,” Scindia wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Union minister said that Rahul Gandhi's privileged background shows a disconnect from the real struggles of Indians.

“Your selective amnesia about your own privilege is a disservice to those truly striving against adversity. Your dissonance only exposes Congress’ agenda further—Rahul Gandhi is no champion of Atmanirbhar Bharat; he is merely a product of an outdated entitlement. India’s legacy doesn’t begin or end with the title ‘Gandhi’. Only under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s leadership are the stories of our real warriors finally celebrated. Respect Bharat’s history, or don’t pretend to speak for her!” added Scindia.

BJP leader and Rajasthan deputy chief minister Divya Kumari said that the dream of integrated India was only possible because of the utmost sacrifice of the erstwhile royal families of India.

“I strongly condemn Mr RahulGandhi’s attempt to malign the erstwhile royal families of India in an editorial today. The dream of integrated India was only possible because of the utmost sacrifice of the erstwhile royal families of India. Baseless allegations made on the basis of half-baked interpretation of historical facts is completely unacceptable,” Kumari wrote on X.

In his opinion piece for The Indian Express, Rahul Gandhi wrote that India’s silence under the East India Company was not due to its business prowess, but rather its oppressive control.

He mentioned that the Company suppressed India by allying with, bribing, and threatening more pliant maharajas and nawabs.

Taking a swipe at Gandhi, Lok Sabha MP Yaduveer Wadiyar said the Congress leader's “lack of knowledge of true history is on constant display.”

“His latest statement, via an article this morning, reflects his ignorance of the contributions made by the erstwhile princely states towards today’s Bharat, the patronisation of Bharatiya Heritage, without which, we might have lost many of the traditions we hold dear today, and most importantly, the sacrifices they made made towards the formation of a unified India. I strongly condemn his choice of words in the article, and the insinuations made by him,” Wadiyar said in a post on X.