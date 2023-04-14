‘Those who vote for BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls will…’: Nitish Kumar's warning

Days after holding two high-profile political meetings in Delhi, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday revealed his next step in building opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Addressing party workers at JD(U) office in Patna on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, Nitish Kumar said he will not hold talks with non-BJP parties and will go on a visit across the country. BIhar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

The JD(U) supremo also launched a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying those who vote for them in the next year's Lok Sabha elections will bring "destruction" onto themselves.

Kumar, who dumped the BJP in August last year and formed the Mahagathbandhan government, said, “I am working towards forging opposition unity...but I am not a claimant for the prime minister's post. All opposition parties are united over forming an alliance against the BJP-led government at the Centre before the 2024 general elections."

"I must tell one thing that those who will vote for them (BJP) in the coming general elections will bring destruction on themselves and the country …and those who will vote for us will ensure the well-being of themselves, the country and the state," Kumar said.

The chief minister claimed that his only goal was to work for "unifying the opposition to unseat the BJP from power".

“I met several opposition leaders, including the Congress and the Left parties, in Delhi. We had very positive and constructive meetings...Now I will talk to other non-BJP parties and will go on a visit across the country," the CM said.

Earlier this week, Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav met Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi at Kharge’s residence in Delhi.

“We held a historic meeting here. A lot of issues were discussed and we decided to unite all parties and fight all the upcoming polls in a united manner. We have made this decision and all of us will work on this path,” Kharge told reporters.

(With PTI inputs)

