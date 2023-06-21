Man threatened to kill PM Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah: Delhi Police

Delhi Police has received two calls from a man who threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, according to officials. A team has been formed to locate the caller.

Delhi Police received threat call(Representative image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the alleged person is an alcoholic and will be apprehended soon. “We reached out to his family . He is an alcoholic and has been drinking since last night. Currently, he is not at home. He will be apprehended soon, ” a police official said.

This is a developing story. Kindly check back for further updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON