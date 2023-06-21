Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Man threatened to kill PM Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah: Delhi Police

Man threatened to kill PM Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah: Delhi Police

ByHT News Desk | Reported by Karn Pratap Singh
Jun 21, 2023 12:44 PM IST

Police have formed a team to locate the caller.

Delhi Police has received two calls from a man who threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, according to officials. A team has been formed to locate the caller.

Delhi Police received threat call(Representative image)

Police said the alleged person is an alcoholic and will be apprehended soon. “We reached out to his family . He is an alcoholic and has been drinking since last night. Currently, he is not at home. He will be apprehended soon, ” a police official said.

This is a developing story. Kindly check back for further updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
delhi police pm modi amit shah nitish kumar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP