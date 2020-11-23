Threat of Covid-19 far from over; be alert till vaccine is developed: Yogi Adityanath

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 11:11 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said all scientists are making efforts towards developing a Covid-19 vaccine under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The threat of Covid-19 is far from ending. All our scientists are making great efforts towards developing a vaccine, under the guidance of PM Modi. Still, we will have to be alert until the vaccine is developed, it reaches every person and its effects kick in,” Adityanath said.

The Uttar Pradesh government officials on Sunday said they will be testing people travelling to the state from the national capital amid the coronavirus disease outbreak

“We will be testing people coming from Delhi via flight, bus or train, in the wake of surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital. We are discussing on the number of people allowed to attend wedding or event,” UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari told ANI.

The move comes days after Noida began random tests at the border on people coming from Delhi.

After Noida, the authorities in Haryana’s Gurugram and Faridabad also started random testing of commuters travelling from Delhi.

District authorities in the two states said such tests were being carried out to stop Covid-19 cases from spiralling out of control as Delhi remains one of the worst affected hot spots of the infectious disease in the country, recording 8,593 cases in a day recently.

Covid-19 continued to spread across Uttar Pradesh with 2,588 more people testing positive on Sunday, taking the tally of cases to 5,26,780.