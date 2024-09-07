Imphal, Security forces have destroyed three bunkers in Churachandpur district after militants launched rocket attacks in adjoining Bishnupur that killed one person and injured six others, a police statement said. Three bunkers of militants destroyed by security forces

The operation was undertaken in Mualsang and Laika Mualsau villages in Churachandpur district on Friday.

"Militants deployed long-range rockets among the civilian population in two locations of Bishnupur district in one of which one senior citizen civilian expired and six other civilians were injured," the statement said.

Police teams and additional security forces conducted a combing operation in the adjoining hill ranges.

"Two bunkers at Mualsang village and one bunker at Laika Mualsau village of Churachandpur were destroyed," it said.

Police teams including the Bishnupur SP rushed to the area and were fired upon by suspected militants but the police team retaliated and repelled the attack.

A military helicopter has been deployed to conduct aerial patrolling, it added.

High-level security meetings have been held to take stock of the law and order situation, it said.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and the police are prepared to respond to any contingency that may arise, the statement added.

Suspected militants fired two rockets in Bishnupur district on Friday, killing one person and injuring six others, as tension gripped Imphal Valley following high-tech attacks over the past few days.

The rocket attacks came after drones were employed to drop bombs on people at two nearby places in Imphal West district earlier this week.

Both were earlier unheard of in the state where ethnic violence left over 200 people dead and thousands homeless since May last year.

People in peripheral areas of Bishnupur and Imphal East districts turned off their lights on Friday night following sightings of multiple drones, officials said.

Multiple drones were sighted at Narainsena, Nambol Kamong in Bishnupur district and Pukhao, Dolaithabi, Shantipur in Imphal East district creating panic in the areas, they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.