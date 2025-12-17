Three burnt alive in Delhi–Mumbai Expressway accident; one critical

Alwar: Three people were burnt alive, and one sustained serious injuries in a road accident on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway on Wednesday morning, said the Police Eyewitnesses said the impact was severe and the vehicle was engulfed in flames almost immediately. (HT Photo)

According to the police, a pickup vehicle travelling from Delhi to Jaipur collided with another vehicle near Channel Number 131 under the Reni police station area. Following the collision, the pickup caught fire within moments.

Eyewitnesses said the impact was severe and the vehicle was engulfed in flames almost immediately. People present at the spot attempted to rescue the occupants, but the fire spread rapidly, leaving no chance to save them. Three occupants of the pickup were trapped inside and were burned alive.

The pickup driver sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital, from where he was referred to Jaipur due to his critical condition.

Reni police arrived at the scene soon after receiving the information and initiated an investigation. The charred bodies have been kept at the Reni hospital mortuary. The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

Police said the front portion of the pickup was completely damaged in the collision, which trapped the occupants inside the vehicle. Further investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident and to identify the victims.