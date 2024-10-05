Three colleges received bomb threats: Police

Three colleges in Bengaluru, including BMS College in Hanumantanagar, Bangalore Institute of Technology (BIT) in VV Puram, and MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology at MSR Nagar, received bomb threats via email on Friday, police said. Precautionary measures were swiftly put in place, with students and staff being evacuated from the campuses. The security was also heightened throughout the area to ensure the safety of everyone involved. (File photo)

According to officers familiar with the matter, police and bomb disposal units were dispatched to the colleges as soon as the threats were reported. Precautionary measures were swiftly put in place, with students and staff being evacuated from the campuses. The security was also heightened throughout the area to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

DCP Lokesh Jagalasar, who heads the south division, said: “We received information at 1 pm that three colleges had been sent bomb threat emails, claiming a bomb had been planted on a desk. A case has been registered at Hanumantanagar police station, and investigations are ongoing. The emails to all three colleges appear to have been sent from the same address, and we are tracing its source.”

This latest threat comes just days after similar bomb hoaxes were sent via email on September 28 to the Taj West End Hotel and Hotel Oterra in Electronic City. Additionally, Sainik School in Ashok Nagar recently received a fake bomb threat, also delivered via email.

Despite several incidents in recent months, no arrests have been made in connection with the bomb threat emails.

Hanumanthanagar police inspector Vinod Bhat told HT: “We have registered a case under BNS section 351 (criminal intimidation) and launched an investigation. We rushed to the scene with bomb disposal, sniffer dog, and forensic teams, but this turned out to be another hoax. Our cyber experts are now working to verify the origin of the emails.”