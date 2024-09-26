‘Three generations of your family can't…': Amit Shah attacks Congress-NC over Article 370

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday hit out at the Congress-National Conference alliance in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that “neither them nor three generations of their family” will be able to bring back Article 370 in the union territory. Shah claimed that Congress and NC were responsible for the killing of over 40,000 people in J&K, accusing them of propagating terrorism. Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah speaks during a public meeting for J&K Assembly elections, in Udhampur district (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Addressing a public meeting in Chenani, Amit Shah said, "You will all vote not just for Chenani but make a decision for the entire Jammu and Kashmir. After independence, it is for the first time that an election is held here where there is no Article 370 or a separate flag...National Conference and Rahul Baba say that we will bring back Article 370, but I want to tell them that neither you nor the three generations of yours will be able to bring back Article 370."

Attacking three political families - 'Gandhis'', 'Muftis' and 'Abdhullas' - the home minister said that they only gave tickets to their people and perpetuated terrorism in the region.

"The three families have given tickets to their own people and made only 87 MLA. But we made more than 30,000 Panch, Sarpanch and Tehsil Panchayats... The river of corruption that they started was cleaned by Prime Minister Modi from the bottom," the home minister said.

"The world is closely watching the Jammu and Kashmir elections, where two vastly different visions are at play. On one hand, the NC, Congress, and PDP parties, perpetuating terrorism in the region for around 40 years, are eyeing for power. On the other hand, the BJP, committed to rooting out terrorism entirely, offers an absolutely contrasting picture," he said.

Shah said that the Abdullahs and Nehrus are to be held accountable for the killing of 40,000 people in Jammu and Kashmir. “Where was Farooq Abdullah at that time? He was vacationing in London during the summers, and was riding expensive motorcycles,” he said.

The voting in the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir elections took place on September 25, with over 57 per cent voter turnout recorded till 11:30 pm, according to the Election Commission data. The third and final phase of J&K assembly polls will take place on October 1. The results will be declared on October 8.

(With inputs from PTI)