Three held in Tripura for suspected links with Bangladeshi terror outfit

AGARTALA: Three persons have been arrested and sent to judicial custody till April 7 in Tripura for their alleged links with Bangladeshi terror outfit, Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB), a senior police official said on Tuesday.

The suspects, identified as Imran Hossain (24), Abul Kasem (32) and Hamid Ami (24) were arrested from the Khayokhola area under Jatrapur village in the state’s Sepahijala district by a joint team of Tripura police and central intelligence officials on Sunday evening based on secret information.

They were produced in court on Monday and remanded in judicial custody till April 7.

“The three were charged with waging, attempting to wage war against the India government, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) among a few other sections of law,” said the official on the condition of anonymity.

The central intelligence officials came to know about Imran during interrogation of two JMB suspects arrested in Bhopal in March. After his arrest, Imran named Abul and Hamid whom police arrested later.