Three injured after explosion at Jamshedpur's Tata Steel plant | Video
- The injured were contractual employees, the company stated in a statement on Twitter. They sustained minor injuries and were sent to Tata Main Hospital for treatment.
Three people were injured after a major explosion in a gas pipeline in the Tata steel plant in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, the company announced in a statement. The incident occurred at around 10:20 am and the situation is reported to be under control now.
"Today morning, we reported an incident of blasting sound in a coke plant unit, which was non-operational and is undergoing a dismantling process, at our Jamshedpur Works," Tata Steel also said on Twitter.
"Three contract employees sustained minor injuries and were administered first aid. While two of them have been discharged post first aid, one is currently under medical observation," it added in a series of tweets.
There has been no impact on production. "As a responsible corporate, we remain committed to safe operations and the safety and well-being of all its stakeholders," it also said on the micro-blogging site.
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren also took stock of the situation and said the district administration is coordinating with the company for the speedy recovery of the injured persons.
-
Dunzo reacts to Swiggy delivery boy's ‘outsourcing skill' in Bengaluru
This is a perfect example of Peak Bengaluru! The internet has gone bonkers after a 'lazy' Swiggy delivery agent's story of outsourcinthe Swiggy boy'sis delivery job of a Cafe Coffee Day coffee to Dunzo, another delivery service, went gone viral. Oly the Dunzo account manager can explain this tweet. Haven't spoken up after Dunzo's witty response.
-
Tajinder Bagga case: BJP going all out to protect a ‘goon’, says Manish Sisodia
Delhi deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday became the senior-most party member to react on the controversy surrounding Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga who was arrested by the Punjab police and later released, as he slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for 'going all out to protect a goon'.
-
Delhi Metro announces new interchange hub to connect city centre with north
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Saturday announced the construction of a new interchange hub at central Delhi's RK Ashram Marg metro station. On Friday, the Delhi government said that it will take up a mega-project to improve last-mile connectivity for commuters at the IIT Delhi and Panchsheel Park metro stations. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said connectivity of buses, autos and e-rickshaws will be made seamless at these two stations to ensure a hassle-free commute.
-
Fire breaks out inside LIC Building at Mumbai’s Ville Parle
A Level-2 fire was reported on the second floor of the LIC office building at SV Road in Mumbai's Ville Parle (West) on Saturday morning, fire officials said. According to officials of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the incident was reported around 6.59am on Saturday morning after which rescue operations were initiated. MFB officials said that the flames originated on the second floor of the ground-plus-two building and no injuries have been reported so far.
-
Veteran Himachal Congress leader Sukh Ram suffers brain stroke
Veteran Congress leader and former telecom minister and Pandit Sukh Ram, 95, has been admitted to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Zonal Hospital in Mandi after Sukh Ram's suffered a brain stroke. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur offered Sukh Ram's family all help, including flying him to the national capital for advanced treatment. Sukh Ram served as the minister of communications and information technology from 1993 to 1996.
