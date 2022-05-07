Three injured after explosion at Jamshedpur's Tata Steel plant | Video

Three people were injured after a major explosion in a gas pipeline in the Tata steel plant in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, the company announced in a statement. The incident occurred at around 10:20 am and the situation is reported to be under control now.

The injured were contractual employees, the company stated in a statement on Twitter. They sustained minor injuries and were sent to Tata Main Hospital for treatment.

#WATCH Jharkhand | A fire broke out in a Coke plant of Tata Steel Factory in Jamshedpur due to an alleged blast in a battery. Five fire tenders at the spot, 2 labourers reportedly injured. pic.twitter.com/Y7cBhVSe1A — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2022

"Today morning, we reported an incident of blasting sound in a coke plant unit, which was non-operational and is undergoing a dismantling process, at our Jamshedpur Works," Tata Steel also said on Twitter.

"Three contract employees sustained minor injuries and were administered first aid. While two of them have been discharged post first aid, one is currently under medical observation," it added in a series of tweets.

3 contract employees sustained minor injuries and were administered first aid. While 2 of them have been discharged post first aid, one is currently under medical observation. There has been no impact on production. — Tata Steel (@TataSteelLtd) May 7, 2022

There has been no impact on production. "As a responsible corporate, we remain committed to safe operations and the safety and well-being of all its stakeholders," it also said on the micro-blogging site.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren also took stock of the situation and said the district administration is coordinating with the company for the speedy recovery of the injured persons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail