Three killed as vehicle falls into Ganga canal near Buara Kalan village

Three people were killed when the SUV in which they were travelling fell into the Ganga canal in the early hours of Wednesday near Buara Kalan village under Khatauli police station. The victims belonged to Sonepat district in Haryana and they were going to Haridwar, police said.

The police have recovered the bodies and sent them for post mortem examination. The victims have been identified as Ravi, 22, Akshay, 24, and Pradeep, 22.

According to the police, at around 4am, as the vehicle reached Buara Kalan village, the driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the Ganga Canal.

In the morning, when some passers-by noticed the submerged vehicle, they informed the Khatauli police about it.

On being informed, CO Khatauli Ashish Pratap Singh and inspector Harsharan Sharma along with a police team arrived at the scene of the incident. The vehicle was taken out with the help of a crane and the three victims were found dead inside the vehicle.

Later, their family members were informed about the tragedy.CO Khatauli Ashish Pratap Singh said that due to overnight journey, the driver had perhaps dozed off and lost control over the vehicle.

