Three killed in building collapse in Aizawl

Three people were killed and eight others were when three blocks of a building complex collapsed due to landslide at Durtlang Leitan on the outskirts of Mizoram’s capital Aizawl on Tuesday evening, officials said.

According to John LT Sanga, additional deputy commissioner Aizawl, three persons have been confirmed dead and eight injured. The toll could go up as search and rescue efforts are underway.

LH Sangliana, additional director general of police, said that the incident happened around 6 pm when heavy rainfall triggered a landslide leading to collapse of the building.

The building complex built on a hill was part of a government sponsored program called Basic Services for Urban Poor (BSUP).

