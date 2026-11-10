Three killed, one injured as ‘speeding’ SUV hits motorcycle in UP’s Kannauj: Police

Three men were killed and another injured after the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by an allegedly speeding SUV in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj late on Monday, police said on Tuesday. Police said a probe is underway. (File)

Eyewitnesses said the impact was so severe that all four men were thrown 15-20 metres away, and the motorcycle was completely mangled. None of the deceased were wearing a helmet.

The SUV, which was allegedly coming from the wrong side of the road, fled the spot immediately after the crash and efforts are underway to trace the vehicle, the police said.

In a post on X, Kannauj police said the accident took place in Indergarh police station area, around 35 km from the district headquarters. The four men were rushed to the medical college in Tirwa, where doctors declared three of them dead. The sole survivor is undergoing treatment, the police added.

Local residents and eyewitnesses said the four friends left their houses at around 11.20pm on Monday and were crossing Sardar Patel Inter College when the SUV arrived from the wrong side. The driver of the SUV did not stop after the crash and fled the scene, they alleged.

A police team subsequently arrived and rushed the injured to the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Manish Kumar (28), Ved Prakash (40) and Vijay (35) – all residents of Agous village. The identity of the injured man is yet to be established.