e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Three Manipur policemen suspended for militant’s custodial death

Three Manipur policemen suspended for militant’s custodial death

The suspended policemen include a Sub Inspector and two constables.,

india Updated: Jan 30, 2020 01:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Imphal
The militant had been handed over by the Assam Rifles to the Manipur POlice.
The militant had been handed over by the Assam Rifles to the Manipur POlice. (Representative photo/Getty Images)
         

Three Manipur police personnel were suspended in connection with the alleged custodial death of a militant, police sources said Wednesday.

“Three police personnel on duty during the time of incident were suspended,” a police official said on Wednesday. The suspended police personnel include a Sub-Inspector and two constables.

On Tuesday, Thangboi Louvum, a member of the Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) which is currently engaged in Suspension of Operations (SoO) with both the Centre and state government, allegedly died in the custody of the Kangpokpi Police station, triggering protests in Kangpokpi district head quarters, 45 km north of Imphal.

Thangboi Louvum was arrested by troops of 38 Assam Rifles on January 25 near Toribari area and handed over to the Kangpokpi Police Station. He was allegedly found dead in police custody on Tuesday morning. The deceased is survived by his wife and three children, the youngest being only 6 months old.

On hearing the news, the protesters including women resorted to vandalism and imposed a blockade on the Imphal-Mao sector of the National Highway-2 until the matter was resolved late Tuesday evening

after the intervention of local MLA Nemcha Kipgen who is also the social welfare minister in the BJP-led coalition government.

Sources from the hill town, said an agreement was signed after deliberating on the charter of demands submitted by the civil bodies on behalf of the victim’s family in the presence of the minister.

It was reportedly resolved to suspend the police personnel involved, recommend an inquiry into the case and provide an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh and a grade-IV post to the victim’s wife.

tags
top news
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques: Muslim board to SC
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques: Muslim board to SC
Voting on CAA resolution in European Parliament postponed to March
Voting on CAA resolution in European Parliament postponed to March
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
Thank you, Prashant Kishor tweets to Nitish Kumar. Then his parting shot
Thank you, Prashant Kishor tweets to Nitish Kumar. Then his parting shot
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka ChopraIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news