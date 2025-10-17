Three men wanted in Rajasthan trader’s murder arrested in Kolkata

Kolkata: Three men wanted in connection with the October 7 murder of a trader in Rajasthan’s Kuchaman were arrested from the Phoolbagan area of east Kolkata in West Bengal on Thursday night, police said. Ramesh Rulaniya was a motorcycle agency owner and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker. (HT Photo)

The incident took place around 5.40 am at a gym located on Station Road in Kuchaman, where Ramesh Rulaniya, a motorcycle agency owner and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, was exercising on the second floor.

According to the police, three masked men entered the gym and opened fire at Rulania before fleeing on two vehicles they had parked nearby. Police had moved the victim to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The entire attack was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the gym.

The police have identified the suspects as Ganpat Gurjar, Mahesh Gurjar, and Dharmendra Gurjar.

“The Rajasthan police informed us that they had reached Kolkata. The men ran away when our team tried to stop them to ask questions. Two of them went inside the Purbachal housing estate and later the housing estate for government officials to hide inside the buildings. The residents raised an alarm,” a Kolkata police officer said, requesting anonymity.

“The third person was arrested near Kadapara. The fourth wanted criminal, Zuber Ahmed, is still absconding. All four came to Kolkata to look for a hideout after the Rajasthan police announced a reward for their arrests,” the officer added.

The four are reportedly members of the Godara gang, the Rajasthan police told their Kolkata counterparts. “A Rajasthan police team has arrived to take them away on transit remand,” the officer said.