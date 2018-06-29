Three militants holed up in Kashmir’s Pulwama, encounter on

A gunbattle between security forces and three militants holed up inside a house in south Kashmir’s Pulwama town started on Friday, officials said, even as protestors tried to break a cordon to help them escape.

A spokesperson confirmed that the operation, launched by the state police and Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles, is underway at Chatpora locality of Pulwama town.

Locals said personnel of the army and police’s special operation launched the operation in the locality soon after the Friday prayers following information about the presence of militants in the house. They added that the area has been sealed by the forces to prevent militants from escaping.

“The firing is going at the encounter site. Also, clashes between locals and police erupted in the neighbouring areas,’’ Showkat Ahmad who lives in Pulwama town said while speaking to the Hindustan Times.

A militant was killed in another gunbattle with security forces earlier in the day in Trehgam of Kupwara district of the state, police said. A police official said security forces launched a search operation in the Kachema forests of Kupwara following information about the presence of militants there.

Officials said that a patrolling unit of the army noticed the movement of some militants in the forests early on Friday. As the army challenged them, an encounter broke out in the area and a militant was killed.

Militants lobbed a grenade at an army patrolling party in Shopian’s Ahagam, injuring three soldiers.

“Militants lobbed a grenade on a group of army personnel when they were busy opening the Good Will Public School in Ahagam area of Keegam village in Shopian on Friday morning, followed by firing on army personnel,” a police spokesperson said in Srinagar.

The spokesperson said the three injured army personnel were evacuated to a hospital and that their condition is stated to be stable. He added the army personnel exercised maximum restraint to avoid any damage to the civilian population, including students.

Police have registered a case and searches to nab the militants have been initiated in the area.