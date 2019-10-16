e-paper
Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

Three militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K

The encounter broke out at Pazalpora area in Anantnag on a specific intelligence provided by the district police.

india Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Srinagar
All the three local militants have been neutralised, the officials said.
All the three local militants have been neutralised, the officials said. (PTI)
         

Three terrorists were killed Wednesday in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said.

The encounter broke out at Pazalpora area in Anantnag on a specific intelligence provided by the district police.

All the three local militants have been neutralised, the officials said, adding the bodies were being identified and would be soon handed over to their families.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 10:51 IST

