Three minor girls gangraped in separate incidents in Rajasthan’s Alwar

india

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 23:00 IST

A 16-year-old minor was allegedly abducted and gangraped by three persons in Alwar district, police said on Sunday.

Alwar rural additional superintendent of police Vishna Ram said that the minor was abducted around 9 pm on Friday.

“One of the accused, who was known to the victim, called her up and said he wanted to meet her outside her house. When the girl stepped out, he along with his friends abducted her and took her to a secluded place near a forest in a car, and raped her,” said Vishna Ram.

Family members of the girl lodged a complaint with the police on being unable to find her, the official added. The accused were caught by villagers at 12:30 on Sunday when they came to drop the girl near her house.

The accused, all aged between 20 and 22, have been identified as Hemant Meena, Narendra Meena, and Rahul Meena. They have been arrested under relevant sections of POCSO Act and 376-D of Indian Penal Code, said police.

A case similar to the aforementioned came to light when a 16-year-old girl lodged a complaint against four men in Rajgrah police station. A person known to the girl called her up on the pretext of meeting and abducted her in a car. Two relatives of the girl and their two friends, who were present in the car, raped her.

The girl, who was dumped on the road at 2 am on Saturday, reached Kothi Narianpur police chowki and filed a complaint against all the accused.

In another incident, two people were detained for allegedly gangraping a minor girl in Ragarh police station area of Alwar, said inspector general of police (IGP) S Sengathir.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 23:00 IST