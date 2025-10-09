Cuttack , A day after Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi asked the police to firmly deal with 'trouble-makers' behind the violence in Cuttack, security personnel on Thursday arrested three more persons for their alleged involvement in the clash during the Durga idol immersion procession. Three more arrested for involvement in Cuttack clash

With the arrest of three more persons, the total number of people apprehended in the first clash increased to six, police said.

The city witnessed back-to-back violence, one in the early hours of Saturday and another during a VHP-sponsored motorbike rally on Sunday evening.

A total of 31 people, including 10 police personnel, were injured in the clashes, while many shops were gutted or damaged in violence and arson.

However, a day after the chief minister's instructions, a contingent of security personnel led by two additional commissioners of police , along with central armed force personnel, raided some places and undertook house-to-house search in Hati Pokhari and Kadamsol areas in the city. The clash had originated in Hati Pokhari in Dargha Bazar area, a police officer said.

"We searched the houses of some suspects and arrested three people. The number of persons arrested in the early Saturday morning incident increased to six," ACP Girija Shankar Chakraborty said.

He said the alleged stone-pelting started in Hati Pokhari.

Additionally, 23 others have been arrested in connection with the clash that took place in the aftermath of the idol immersion, police said, adding that Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo was injured in both the clashes.

As tension prevailed in Cuttack after the violent clashes, the state government clamped a 36-hour curfew and imposed a 48-hour internet suspension as a preventive measure.

Commissioner of Police S Dev Datta Singh said that the arrested persons included two people who have been accused of spreading hate and disturbing harmony among communities.

He said as many as 300 social media posts were blocked and removed for spreading rumours.

The CP urged people to be aware and not share any material without verification.

He also requested people to inform police regarding objectionable social media posts.

