Three MP cops injured in stone pelting by labourers waiting to enter Uttar Pradesh

Updated: May 03, 2020 19:49 IST

At least three Madhya Pradesh police personnel including a sub-inspector sustained injuries in stone pelting by labourers in Barwani district on Sunday morning. The labourers from Maharashtra were agitated at not being allowed to enter Madhya Pradesh on their way to Uttar Pradesh, said police.

While sub-inspector Omkar Lal sustained head injuries, two constables sustained minor injuries. A heavy police force deployed at Bijasan in Sendhwa rural police circle controlled the situation, said Sendhwa police.

At least 4000 labourers, who had gathered at Bijasan looking to proceed to Uttar Pradesh, blocked the traffic on Agra-Mumbai national highway on Saturday evening.

They lifted the blockade around midnight but again blocked the traffic on Sunday morning. When police didn’t allow them to proceed, a section of agitated labourers indulged in stone-pelting, resulting in injuries to the cops.

The labourers withdrew from the highway on an assurance from the Barwani district collector that the issue was being discussed with the Uttar Pradesh government. The labourers said they were giving two hours time to the administration to meet their demand.

Sendhwa rural police station in charge, Vishwadeep Singh Parihar, said, “Medical treatment of the sub-inspector is going on. An FIR is being lodged against unidentified persons involved in the attack. However, no arrest has been made so far in this connection.”

Another administrative official in Barwani said, “On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh didn’t open its border for hundreds of labourers sent from here in more than 200 buses. That’s why movement of other labourers coming from Maharashtra was blocked. Uttar Pradesh government is perhaps conscious that these people are coming from Maharashtra, one of the worst Covid affected states.”

Barwani District Collector Amit Tomar said they were awaiting instructions from the state government for further action. “However, labourers are satisfied after having a talk with us. We are providing food and other facilities to them,” he said.

Similarly, about 7000 to 8000 people, mostly labourers from various parts of Maharashtra assembled near Joharia village at the MP-UP border in Datia district on Saturday since Uttar Pradesh didn’t allow them to enter.

Datia District Collector Rohit Singh said that the situation didn’t deteriorate there.

“There was no road blockade like situation or any other law and order problem at the border. Since a large number of people had assembled here; it was a matter of concern for us, but we managed to control the situation. They entered Uttar Pradesh after the latter granted permission to them,” Singh said.