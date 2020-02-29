e-paper
Three Odisha teens out to celebrate a birthday drown in reservoir

One of the boys fell into the water while taking a selfie and in their attempt to rescue him, two others also slipped into the water.

india Updated: Feb 29, 2020 22:56 IST
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The boys were rescued from the reservoir and taken to a local medical college and hospital where they were pronounced brought dead.
The boys were rescued from the reservoir and taken to a local medical college and hospital where they were pronounced brought dead.
         

Three teenagers of a government college in Koraput town out to celebrate the birthday of their friend drowned in a reservoir on Saturday morning.

Police officials in Koraput said Manmath Samal, Sandip Pujari and Ramakant Patnaik, all science students had left their college with 4 girls at 11 am for the Upper Kolab Reservoir in Koraput to celebrate the birthday of one of their classmates.

One of the boys fell into the water while taking a selfie and in their attempt to rescue him, two others also slipped into the water. As the girls shouted for help, locals near the reservoir informed the fire brigade. The boys were rescued from the reservoir and taken to a local medical college and hospital where they were pronounced brought dead.

The police have sent the bodies for autopsy and started a probe into the incident.

