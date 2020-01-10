Three security personnel injured in Maoist violence in Chhattisgarh

india

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 19:21 IST

At least three security personnel were injured in two different incidents that took place on Friday in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, police said.

The first incident took place in Sukma forest when alleged Maoists fired at the police party that was cordoning off the area. Two policemen sustained bullet injuries in the ensuing gunfight, Sunderaj P, IG Bastar said.

Sunderaj added that in Narayanpur district of the region, one (ITBP) jawan was injured when an improvised explosive device was remotely triggered by the Maoists.