e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / India News / Three security personnel injured in Maoist violence in Chhattisgarh

Three security personnel injured in Maoist violence in Chhattisgarh

The first incident took place in Sukma forest when alleged Maoists fired at the police party that was cordoning off the area. Two policemen sustained bullet injuries in the ensuing gunfight, Sunderaj P, IG Bastar said.

india Updated: Jan 10, 2020 19:21 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
At least three security personnel were injured in two different incidents that took place on Friday in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region. (Representative Image)
At least three security personnel were injured in two different incidents that took place on Friday in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region. (Representative Image)(PTI)
         

At least three security personnel were injured in two different incidents that took place on Friday in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, police said.

The first incident took place in Sukma forest when alleged Maoists fired at the police party that was cordoning off the area. Two policemen sustained bullet injuries in the ensuing gunfight, Sunderaj P, IG Bastar said.

Sunderaj added that in Narayanpur district of the region, one (ITBP) jawan was injured when an improvised explosive device was remotely triggered by the Maoists.

tags
top news
Detention order of 26 detained under Public Safety Act in J-K revoked
Detention order of 26 detained under Public Safety Act in J-K revoked
Aishe Ghosh, 8 others identified as suspects in JNU violence case
Aishe Ghosh, 8 others identified as suspects in JNU violence case
Ind vs SL Live Score: Dhawan nears fifty, India edge closer to 100
Ind vs SL Live Score: Dhawan nears fifty, India edge closer to 100
Kashmiris welcome Supreme Court order, hope to log in soon
Kashmiris welcome Supreme Court order, hope to log in soon
Sourav Ganguly’s brother Snehasish set to become CAB secretary - Report
Sourav Ganguly’s brother Snehasish set to become CAB secretary - Report
Ajay Devgn says Tanhaji and Chhapaak should both do well
Ajay Devgn says Tanhaji and Chhapaak should both do well
Congress’ UP chief, accompanying Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, falls in river
Congress’ UP chief, accompanying Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, falls in river
Toyota unveils GR Yaris - a racing car made for city roads
Toyota unveils GR Yaris - a racing car made for city roads
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news