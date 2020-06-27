‘Thunderstorm and rain likely to lash parts of Delhi, adjoining areas in next 2 hours’: IMD

india

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 16:05 IST

Thunderstorm with rain and wind speed up to 20-40 kilometre per hour would occur over isolated places of south-west and north-west Delhi along with adjoining areas of Gurugram and Manesar in Haryana during the next two hours, India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

Adjoining areas of Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Kosli, Farukhnagar in Haryana are also likely to receive rainfall with thunderstorm today evening, the MeT department said. The national capital received light rains on Friday with the Safdarjung Observatory recording a maximum of 36.8 degrees Celsius and traces of rainfall.

The weather department in its mid-day bulletin on Saturday predicted “fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity” - with isolated heavy rainfall - over East Uttar Pradesh for the next 3-4 days and over West Uttar Pradesh during on June 28 and 29.

Experts at the IMD stated that monsoon covered the entire country by Friday, June 26 - 12 days ahead of its normal pattern of spreading across India by July 8.

This is due to a combination of weather phenomena, the IMD stated.

“There were three weather systems on Friday which helped the monsoon advance. Even the arid regions of west Rajasthan got rain, as did the remaining parts of Punjab and Haryana. There was a cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan, another over north-east Rajasthan, and a trough of low pressure was passing through Rajasthan, Haryana, right up to Bihar and West Bengal. This helped bring thundershowers and rain even in very dry areas,” said K Sathi Devi, head of IMD’s National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC).