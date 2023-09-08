Tibetan community protest against Chinese government near Majnu Ka Tilla

The Tibetan community on Friday staged a protest against the Chinese government at Majnu Ka Tilla in North Delhi on Friday, a day before the G20 Summit commences in New Delhi. Members of the Tibetan community protest against the Chinese government at their refugee colony in Majnu ka Tilla on Friday (REUTERS)

The protest organised by the Tibetan Youth Congress was being held over China’s alleged “illegal occupation of Tibet”.

Armed with banners and placards, the protesters raised slogans against the Chinese government. Some of the slogans on their banners read– ‘G20 Talk Tibet’, ‘Tibet Matters’, and ‘China’s diplomatic assurances not to be trusted’.

On Thursday, Tibetan Youth Congress President Gonpo Dhundup said Tibetans around Delhi will gather at the Tibetan Colony, Majnu Ka Tilla, to protest against China for its “illegal occupation of Tibet”.

Dhundup said that protestors will urge G20 leaders to support their cause and hold China accountable.

There were 200-odd Tibetans who gathered at Majnu Ka Tilla around 11.30am and protested till noon, said Sagar Singh Kalsi, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (North).

“It was a peaceful protest and was dispersed within minutes of their gathering,” the DCP said.

“They sang the Indian national anthem, raised slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai and said ‘Jai Bharat, Jai Tibet’,” said another police officer not authorised to speak to the media.

However, in the wake of the protest, security forces have been deployed near Majnu ka Tilla.

“We have barricaded a certain part of Majnu ka Tilla. Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed to maintain law and order,” news agency PTI quoted Kalsi as saying.

New Delhi is gearing up to host the 18th G20 Summit on September 9 and 10, which will witness the presence of over 25 world leaders, their accompanying delegates and heads of world organisations.

The foreign delegates have started arriving in New Delhi on Friday to attend the G20 Summit.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will skip the G20 summit in the backdrop of the souring of bilateral relations with India with Premier Li Qiang to attend in his place.

Premier Li who is the second leader in the Communist Party of China (CPC) hierarchy will lead the Chinese delegation at the September 9-10 gathering.

While China has declined to answer the reason behind Xi’s decision to skip the G20 meeting, it’s out in the open that relations between China and India have grown frosty over their disputed border.

Relations between New Delhi and Beijing have worsened over their disputed border and in 2020 tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh resulted in a clash in which 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed.