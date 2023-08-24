Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama hails ISRO, PM Modi on successful lunar mission

Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on Thursday, congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful culmination of India's lunar mission — Chandrayaan-3. Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama(ANI)

An official statement quoted the Dalai Lama as saying, "The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 is a tribute to the people of India who have devoted their attention to scientific development since ancient times."

The spiritual leader also lauded the chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman and the team of scientists at the agency, which worked on the mission aimed at demonstrating “India’s scientific and technological maturity.”

“I would like to applaud the head of the ISRO and his team for their dedication that has made the mission possible. They have demonstrated India’s scientific and technological maturity,” the statement quoted the spiritual leader as saying further.

“As the longest-staying guest of India, I rejoice at this great triumph,” the Dalai Lama said, adding, “I am confident that the Indian Scientific Research Organisation will continue to strengthen its leadership role in further scientific endeavours.”

He concluded his message with prayers and good wishes.

After a 40-day journey into space, the Chandrayaan-3 lander, 'Vikram', touched down on the uncharted lunar South Pole on Wednesday evening, making India the first country to do so.

India also became only the fourth nation after the US, Russia and China to successfully conduct a lunar landing mission.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft put down the Vikram lander on the lunar surface, tilting to a horizontal position ahead of landing.

The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14.