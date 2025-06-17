Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
Tied to a tree over husband's loan dispute, woman publicly shamed in Andhra Pradesh

PTI |
Jun 17, 2025 02:19 PM IST

Sirisha told the police that her husband allegedly abandoned her six months ago in Bengaluru.

A woman was allegedly tied to a tree and publicly humiliated by villagers in Narayanapuram of Chittoor district, following a dispute over unpaid loans, said police on Monday.

According to police, the couple owed around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80,000 to a villager.(Pixabay/Representative)
According to police, the couple owed around 80,000 to a villager.(Pixabay/Representative)

Sirisha (29), wife of Thimmarayappa, had returned from Bengaluru on Monday to collect her children's Transfer Certificates (TC) from their school when locals confronted her about the money borrowed by her husband.

“Sirisha was allegedly tied to a tree by the locals and was asked to call her husband to repay the money, and her daughter hit a local, which escalated the situation,” Kuppam DSP B Parthasarathi told PTI.

According to police, the couple owed around 80,000 to a villager named Munikannappa and also some unspecified amount to local organisations. A case was registered under BNS sections 115, 126, and 112, read with section 3, and police took five people into custody over the incident.

Sirisha told the police that her husband allegedly abandoned her six months ago in Bengaluru, although investigators suspect that they may still be in touch regarding financial matters.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who represents the Kuppam assembly constituency, condemned the atrocity and ordered strict action against the culprits.

Naidu took details from the district Superintendent of Police and directed officials to provide full support to the victim's family.

"Strict action be taken against those involved in the inhuman treatment of a woman in Narayanapuram village of Kuppam mandal," said Naidu in an official release, adding that the woman was allegedly tied to a tree and humiliated because her husband, Thimmarayappa, failed to repay loans he had taken from the villagers.

Naidu instructed police to organise legal awareness drives in rural villages and said the public must rely on the law and refrain from vigilante justice.

He also stressed the need for basic legal education in every village.

The CM reiterated that his government would not allow such incidents to take place and urged the police to take firm preventive measures in all regions.

