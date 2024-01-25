close_game
News / India News / Tiger body parts recovered in Karnataka district, two held: Officials

Tiger body parts recovered in Karnataka district, two held: Officials

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Jan 25, 2024 08:12 AM IST

The accused were presented before the Mudigere judicial magistrate of first class court, which remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days.

Two people have been arrested and tiger claws and teeth have been recovered from their possession in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka, forest officers said on Wednesday, adding that the accused have been booked under The Wild Life (Protection) Act.

Forest officials recovered four tiger claws, two teeth, and a skull from two biike-borne people in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka . (HT Archives (For representation))

The accused have been identified as 38-year-old Satish Kumar and 40-year-old Chandre Gowda, both residents of Kundur village in Mudigere taluk of the district, said one of the forest officers quoted above. According to the officer, based on a tip-off, a team from forest department intercepted a bike and apprehended the two accused and while searching their belonging found “four tiger claws, two teeth, and a skull”.

Chikkamagaluru deputy conservator of forests Ramesh Babu said: “Based on specific information, the forest officers had set up a check post on the outskirts of Mattavara village near Chikkamagaluru city”.

“The bike-borne accused were carrying a bag with them. Upon inspection, the officials discovered four tiger claws, two teeth, and a skull. Based on the recovery, the two were arrested from the spot. Crucial evidence, including four mobile phones and the accused’s bike has been seized. A case has been registered against the accused under The Wild Life (Protection) Act at the Mudigere range forest office,” said Babu.

According to the Wildlife Act, the possession of wild animal artefacts is a punishable offence.

Later, the accused were presented before the Mudigere judicial magistrate of first class court, which remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days, said the forest officers.“The accused Satish Kumar was involved in a similar crime last year and is also facing a criminal case,” Babu said.

According to the initial probe, the “arrested accused could be a part of a gang engaged in the illegal trade of animal organs,” said an officer, adding, investigation is on into the matter.

