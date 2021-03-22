Tiger found dead in UP’s Dudhwa tiger reserve

An adult tiger was found dead in the Kishanpur wildlife sanctuary in Dudhwa tiger reserve in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh late on Sunday evening. The carcass of the tiger, aged around eight years, was found lying near a canal, said Sanjay Kumar Pathak, chief conservator of forest (CCF), Dudhwa tiger reserve.

Ruling out any foul play, he said, “No external injury marks were detected but a swelling around its neck was noticed. However, all vital organs were intact. The autopsy will be done by a panel of doctors at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly to ascertain the exact cause of death,” he added.

This was the second tiger death in Kheri this month. An adult tiger was electrocuted in a field near Dokarpur village under south Kheri forest division on March 1, when it came in contact with an electric cable laid by poachers to hunt wild animals.

On March 8, a female leopard was killed in a fight with another big cat in Haukna Matera jungles under Dhaurahra range of Dudhwa buffer zone.

On January 27, a seven-month-old tiger cub was found dead due to illness in the Gola range forest area.