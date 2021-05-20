Tiger reserve, 5 others make it to heritage site shortlist

Six Indian sites, under the care of Archaeological Survey of India, have been shortlisted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to be classified as world heritage sites, the Union culture ministry said on Wednesday.

“Delighted and proud that @ASIGoI had submitted a proposal for India’s 9 places for inclusion in tentative list of UNESCO, where six sites have selected in Tentative Lists of @UNESCO World Heritage Site,” the ministry posted on Twitter.

The six Indian sites include the Satpura Tiger Reserve, the Iconic Riverfront at Varanasi, Hire Benkal, a megalithic site, Maratha military architecture in Maharashtra, Bhedaghat-Lametaghat in Narmada Valley, Jabalpur, and the temples of Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu.

At present, India has 38 World Heritage properties.