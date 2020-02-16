Tigers chase tourist bus in Raipur Jungle Safari, workers suspended after video went viral

india

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 15:07 IST

Three daily wage employees of Raipur Jungle Safari was terminated after a video of two tigers chasing a tourist bus went viral on social media on Sunday.

As per the forest department, the video was shot on Friday when a group of tourists was on a Jungle Safari and witnessed two tigers fighting and chase the bus they were travelling in, all due to negligence by the guides.

The district forest officer (DFO), Mercy Bela, said the department took cognisance of the video and suspended the three responsible workers.

“Naveen Puraina (guide), Narendra Sinha (guide) and Om Prakash Bharti (driver) were immediately suspended,” said the DFO adding that no harm was done to either the animals or the tourists.

Meanwhile, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (wildlife) Atul Shukla told Hindustan Times that an inquiry had been ordered into the lapse that could have turned fatal.

“The director of Jungle Safari will be heading the inquiry and will report about the incident,” Shukla said.

Chhattisgarh forest department has developed a Jungle Safari in the outskirts of Raipur in 270-hectare area. It has over 100 Cheetals, five Black Bucks, nine Barking Dears, 20 Nilgai, five Bears, four Tigers and seven Lions at present.