Tigress ST-30 and her three cubs spotted in video from Sariska reserve

JAIPUR: Tigress ST-30, which was relocated from Ranthambore in 2023, has been spotted for the first time with her litter of three cubs at the Sariska Tiger Reserve. Tigress ST-30 has been spotted with three cubs in Sariska Tiger Reserve

Deputy conservator of forest, Sariska, Abhimanyu Saharan said the cubs were spotted during a routine monitoring patrol by forest staffers.

Rajasthan forest minister Sanjay Sharma put out the video clip that captured the tigress and her cubs.

“The cubs, appearing to be a nearly two months old, were seen moving alongside the tigress in good health and showing promising signs of growth and vitality. This is first litter of tigress ST-30, which was brought from Ranthambore in 2023 and was released in Bhagani area of Tehla Range,” Sharma said in the post.

Officials said ST-30 was a key part of Sariska’s tiger reintroduction strategy, and her successful breeding was a positive indicator of the reserve’s improving habitat conditions and management practices.

Sharma said this event boosts the reserve’s tiger population and underlines the importance of continued conservation initiatives, habitat protection, and community engagement in preserving India’s national animal.

The authorities have increased monitoring efforts to ensure the safety of the tigress and her cubs, employing camera traps and ground patrols to minimise human disturbance, he added.