Tika Utsav day 1: People from across states take Covid-19 vaccine | In Photos
People from across states were seen queuing outside Covid-19 vaccination centres to get their shots.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 02:55 PM IST
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik urged eligible citizens to get the Covid-19 vaccine.(@sudarsansand/Twitter Photo )

India began the ‘Tika Utsav’ (vaccination festival) on Sunday days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for mass vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) during his meeting with chief ministers of all states as the nation reels under the second wave of infections.

In a tweet this morning, PM Modi said, "We are going to begin 'Tika Utsav' today nationwide. I urge countrymen to abide by four things - assist those who need help getting inoculated, help people in COVID treatment, wear masks and motivate others and if someone tests positive, create a micro-containment zone in the area."

People from across states were seen queuing outside vaccination centres to get their shots. One Kishan from Chennai told news agency ANI, "Definitely, it is a good festival that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced, I am grateful to him and I took my first dose of vaccine today.”

Several states including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar appealed to eligible people to get themselves vaccinated during the duration of the 'Tika Utsav'.

Here’s a look at pictures from the first day of the four-day ‘vaccination festival’

People wait outside a vaccination centre to get Covid-19 shot in Bihar's Patna on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
An elderly man receives the Covid-19 shot at a vaccination centre in Bihar's Patna on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine to a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
People arrive at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Elderly people arrive at BKC vaccination centre in Mumbai amid weekend lockdown on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
