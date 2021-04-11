IND USA
Home / India News / LIVE: Night curfew in UP districts with more than 500 active Covid-19 cases, announces Yogi Adityanath govt
Delhi alone recorded over 8,500 new cases on Friday, while Maharashtra reported more than 58,000. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times)
Delhi alone recorded over 8,500 new cases on Friday, while Maharashtra reported more than 58,000. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times)
Live

LIVE: Night curfew in UP districts with more than 500 active Covid-19 cases, announces Yogi Adityanath govt

  • India on Saturday recorded 1,45,384 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike ever, taking the overall tally to 13,205,926.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 11, 2021 01:37 PM IST

On Saturday, Delhi registered 7897 cases of Covid-19, recording cases below the 8000-mark as testing in the national capital witnessed a dip. Maharshatra continues to be the worst affected state, recording 55,411 new cases on Saturday. Capital city of Mumbai recorded 9330 Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray hinted that the imposition of a lockdown in the state due to rising number of cases was likely. A decision on the lockdown is set to be taken at the next cabinet meeting. Congress president Sonia Gandhi also held a meeting with the chief ministers of the state where Congress is in power. Gandhi emphasised on the need to test, track and vaccinate. As the second wave rages in the country questions about natural immunity against Covid-19 and how long it lasts have started to rise. According to a research by the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology natural immunity lasts for 6 months, which might explain the reason for the sudden deluge of cases in cities like Delhi and Mumbai.


In Brazil the death toll reached 351,334 after 2,616 new fatalities were recorded on Saturday. Brazil continues to be the second worst hit country right after the United States. In the US cases have started to surge in the midwest. Osaka prefecture in Japan is witnessing a steep surge in cases, the governor of Osaka has warned about the need to impose stricter restrictions as the prefecture is home to a population of 8.1 million people. Globally cases have surpassed 135 million, according to the Bloomberg tracker.




Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 11, 2021 12:54 PM IST

    India has administered over 10 crore Covid-19 vaccines so far

  • APR 11, 2021 12:38 PM IST

    Arvind Kejriwal says lockdown might be imposed in Delhi if Covid-19 situation worsens

    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that the government might impose a lockdown if the Covid-19 situation worsens. "Delhi government is not in favour of lockdown, but we will be left with no options if the situation worsens in hospitals," Kejriwal said during his press conference.

  • APR 11, 2021 11:47 AM IST

    Nitin Gadkari calls up pharma chief for Remdesivir injections

    Union minister Nitin Gadkari called up Sun Pharma chief to arrange for 10,000 injections of Remdisivir for Nagpur, a life saving drug used in the treatment for Covid-19. The minister was assured of the supply by the chief within the next few days, reported news agency PTI.

  • APR 11, 2021 11:12 AM IST

    South Korea ramps up vaccination drive with AstraZeneca shot

    South Korea has decided to ramp up the country's vaccination drive with the AstraZeneca shot, administering vaccines to all aged 30 years and above, reported Reuters. The country announced on Wednesday that vaccination of people below 60 would be temporarily suspended as the AstraZeneca shot is under review in Europe.

  • APR 11, 2021 09:52 AM IST

    India records 152,879 new cases of Covid-19, 839 fatalities

    India recorded 152,879 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the total caseload has now surged past 13 million since the pandemic started. The country also recorded 839 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll now stands at 169,275.

  • APR 11, 2021 09:10 AM IST

    France stretches gap between vaccine shots to six weeks

    France extended the gap between the first and second dose of Covid-19 vaccine from four to six weeks to help the vaccination campaign pick up pace, reported Reuters on Sunday.

  • APR 11, 2021 08:09 AM IST

    Chile records 8,124 new cases of Covid-19, 105 fatalities

    Chile recorded 8,124 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the tally of infections in the country to 1,068,522. 105 deaths were also recorded in the last 24 hours, the death toll now stands at 24,213, reported ANI.

  • APR 11, 2021 07:29 AM IST

    UP imposes ceiling on entry into religious places

    Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has given directions to ensure that no more than 5 people can enter a religious place at a time, reported news agency ANI.

