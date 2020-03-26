Time for youth to take responsibility, says Kerala CM as state raises Covid-19 task force

india

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 21:28 IST

:

With a sharp rise in Sars-CoV-2 cases Kerala has decided to raise a voluntary Covid-19 task force and set up many temporary hospitals across the state to fight the pandemic, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Thursday.

Nineteen new cases were reported on Thursday taking the total number of infected people in the state to 126.

Though the state is yet to report community or mass infection, it is preparing itself for such an eventuality. “We are ready for a long haul. Disturbing reports from some of the affected countries are warning for us. We will fight it out,” said the Chief Minister adding the government will raise a task force to deal with the situation.

People aged between 22 and 40 years will be enrolled in the task force and they will be provided proper training by health officials. A portal has been set up for this and volunteers can apply online.

“This is the time for youth to shoulder responsibility. We are planning a volunteer force of 2 lakh members. Food supply to hospital work they will be trained. Their expenses will be met by local and civic bodies,” Vijayan said.

Also read: Declaration of emergency sought for coordinated fight against Covid-19

Many volunteers have already registered. He said the government has taken over many vacant buildings, hostels and other institutions and they will be converted as temporary hospitals.

He said community kitchens have started functioning in many areas. ““The total shutdown is likely to lead to starvation among poor and aged people. We will not allow this to happen. Our community kitchens will feed them,” he said.

Also read: Covid-19 lockdown turns Kerala into nightmare for tipplers

The CM said migrant labourers from other states will also be taken care of.

The government has also decided to enforce the lockdown strictly. At least 1147 vehicles were seized and 2334 people booked in the state so far.

Despite the government’s repeated warning prices of many essential commodities went up sharply in the state and wholesale dealers blamed it on short supply triggered by transportation glitches. At least 28 shopkeepers were booked across the state for overcharging and hoarding.

The state government has decided to enact a new law, the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Control Act, to give sweeping powers to the district collectors and others to enforce disease-control measures effectively. Since the legislative assembly is not in session, the government will issue an ordinance under which there will be a three-year imprisonment and fine for offenders.