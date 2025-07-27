Tipra Motha "goons" attacked Mann Ki Baat event, vandalised vehicles and injured BJP workers: BJP Mandal President

BJP Mandal President Jayanta Debbarma has claimed that over 50 Tipra Motha Party "goons" attacked a Mann Ki Baat event on Sunday in Tripura's Khowai district, injuring several party workers and damaging multiple vehicles. Debbarma accused the Tipra Motha Party of trying to instill fear and disrupt a peaceful community event held in honour of the Prime Minister's address.(Papan Das)

The incident took place at booth number 30 in Asaram Bari while Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat was being broadcast. According to Debbarma, the attackers arrived armed with sharp weapons, lathis and rods, and began hurling bricks and bottles at BJP workers.

"Over 50 goons of the Tipra Motha Party attacked and disrupted the program. They vandalised my vehicle and also attacked the owner of the house where the Mann Ki Baat program was organised. They also vandalised 15 bikes and several other vehicles," Debbarma told ANI.

He added that six BJP workers sustained injuries, with some hit on the head, mouth, and chest.

"Around six karyakartas sustained injuries to the head, mouth, and chest. They brought daos, lathis, rods, and other weapons to attack us," he said.

Debbarma accused the Tipra Motha Party of trying to instill fear and disrupt a peaceful community event held in honour of the Prime Minister's address.

The Tipra Motha Party is currently allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is led by Chief Minister Manik Saha, the ruling party in the state.

Earlier this month, Tipra Motha Party Chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma raised concerns over Bangladeshi nationals allegedly buying tribal land in the northeastern state of Tripura, claiming that the state is losing "land inch by inch."

While raising the issue of the alleged land sale, Pradyot Bikram hit out at both the Congress and the BJP, accusing certain people of doing politics for "short-term gains," while the state is losing land to outsiders.

"I have just got documents today to prove a Bangladeshi national has purchased land in the tribal areas of Tripura, and the property was mutated in his name. I am aware that when I raise these issues, I am attacked by a few of my friends from Congress and also certain individuals who are today in the BJP for personal gains. Should I stay silent and see our state lose land inch by inch while people do politics of short-term gains?" he said.