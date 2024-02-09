‘Tired’ of seat-sharing talks with INDIA bloc: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday declared its candidates for three Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam, saying it was “tired” of seat-sharing talks with the INDIA bloc that have been going on for months without result, in a move that highlights the growing discontent in the opposition grouping and increasing pressure on the Congress. AAP general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi, AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak reiterated his party’s stand that it will not have an alliance with the Congress in Punjab. He added that seat-sharing negotiations are underway in Delhi for the general elections.

“We are tired now with the (seat-sharing) talks that have been going on for months but with no result. We have to contest elections to win...and not just for the sake of it,” Pathak said, as he announced party candidates Manoj Dhanohar from Dibrugarh, Bhabhen Chaudhary from Guwahati and Rishi Raj from Sonitpur to contest the Lok Sabha polls. He, however, said the party stood strongly with Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and hoped the opposition bloc will give it the three seats in Assam.

“We are with the INDIA bloc... but the first target is to win elections. I believe that everything should be expedited,” Pathak said. Attempts to contact Congress leaders for their response over the matter remained unsuccessful.