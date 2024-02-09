 ‘Tired’ of seat-sharing talks with INDIA bloc: AAP | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘Tired’ of seat-sharing talks with INDIA bloc: AAP

‘Tired’ of seat-sharing talks with INDIA bloc: AAP

ByAlok K N Mishra
Feb 09, 2024 02:08 AM IST

The AAP general secretary said the party will not have an alliance with the Congress in Punjab.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday declared its candidates for three Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam, saying it was “tired” of seat-sharing talks with the INDIA bloc that have been going on for months without result, in a move that highlights the growing discontent in the opposition grouping and increasing pressure on the Congress.

AAP general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak
AAP general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi, AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak reiterated his party’s stand that it will not have an alliance with the Congress in Punjab. He added that seat-sharing negotiations are underway in Delhi for the general elections.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Also read: Blatantly false, nothing recovered in ED raids: AAP

“We are tired now with the (seat-sharing) talks that have been going on for months but with no result. We have to contest elections to win...and not just for the sake of it,” Pathak said, as he announced party candidates Manoj Dhanohar from Dibrugarh, Bhabhen Chaudhary from Guwahati and Rishi Raj from Sonitpur to contest the Lok Sabha polls. He, however, said the party stood strongly with Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and hoped the opposition bloc will give it the three seats in Assam.

“We are with the INDIA bloc... but the first target is to win elections. I believe that everything should be expedited,” Pathak said. Attempts to contact Congress leaders for their response over the matter remained unsuccessful.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News ,Parliament Budget Session Live,RBI MPC Meet 2024 Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Alok K N Mishra

    Alok K N Mishra is a journalist with the Hindustan Times, New Delhi. He writes on governance, policy and politics. He is an ardent follower of politics and is fascinated about making politics work better for the middle-class and the poor. He loves to discuss and predict the national political behaviour. Before shifting to Delhi, he covered political instability, governance, and misgovernance besides Maoists insurgency in Jharkhand for almost half a decade. He started out in 2010 as a city reporter with Times of India, Patna.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On