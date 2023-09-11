Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

Agitated by former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu's arrests, workers of his Telegu Desam Party (TDP) carried out a state-wide protest on Monday, disrupting the daily life of the people. The demonstration has turned violent in some parts of the state leading to burning down of tires, destruction of public property. Women protestors being removed from streets(ANI)

Visuals from across the state show protestors hurling slogans criticising the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Several TDP workers carried out sit-in in the middle of roads causing disruption in traffic movement. Workers have reportedly pelted stones on state-run buses.

Police have been trying to control the law and order situation. Several party leaders including TDP MLC Kancherla Srikanth in Chittoor district were detained as a preventive action.

Protests were also held in Tirupati and West Godavari districts against the arrest and judicial custody of Chandrababu Naidu.

Naidu was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday in connection to an alleged corruption case.

He was later sent to judicial custody on Sunday for 14 days, till September 23, by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada in connection with the alleged Skill Development Corporation scam.

The case pertains to the establishment of clusters of Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in the state of Andhra Pradesh, with a total estimated project value of ₹3300 crore, as per the officials.

“It is a black day in the history of Andhra Pradesh. Chandrababu Naidu was illegally arrested and sent to jail yesterday without producing any kind of evidence in court,” TDP spokesperson said.

(With ANI inputs)

