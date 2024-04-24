Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam entry bookings for July open today: How to book tickets and other details

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) commenced bookings for “special entry darshan tickets” priced at ₹300 for July on Wednesday, April 24. The booking window opened at 10am. Furthermore, the room quota for July in Tirumala and Tirupati will be released online at 3 pm. A view of Venkateswara Temple on Tirumala hills in Tirupati. (PTI)

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust is primarily responsible for overseeing the management of the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has recently released other ticket quotas for July, including various services such as Srivari Arjita Seva tickets, Kalyanotsavam, Oonjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, Sahasradipalankara Seva tickets, virtual services, and their viewing slots. Angapradakshinam tokens and Srivani Trust tickets are also available.

Moreover, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams also released a quota of free special darshanam tokens for elderly, disabled, and chronically ill individuals to visit Tirumala Srivara.

On April 27, Srivari Seva, Navaneetha Seva, and Parakamani Seva will be released online at 11 am, 12 noon, and 1 pm, respectively.

To book tickets, devotees should visit https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in/ and register using their mobile number and other necessary details. Once registered, they can log in and proceed to enter additional details to book their desired tickets.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam: Step-by-step guide to book ‘entry darshan’ tickets online

- Visit the Tirupati Balaji website: Log in using the provided link: https://online.tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in/login?flow=sed If the link doesn't work, use the SED link updated on the TTD website: https://tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in/

- New TTD page: You will be directed to a new TTD page and placed in a virtual queue for a few minutes to prevent bulk bookings by agents.

- Once the virtual queue is over, enter your mobile number and captcha when prompted. Click on 'Generate OTP'.

- A 6-digit OTP will be sent to the provided mobile number. Enter the OTP and click login.

- You will be taken to the Special Entry Darshan availability page. Select the desired date for your visit and have backup dates if the preferred date is full.

- After selecting the date, choose the darshan time slot.

- Choose the number of persons for the darshan (maximum 6 persons in one transaction).

- Read and agree to the Covid-19 norms and other rules by checking the checkbox.

- Enter the details of all devotees, including name, age, gender, and ID proof (Aadhar Card, Voter ID, or Passport).

- Select one of the ID cards for darshan. Note that only one darshan can be availed on one ID card monthly.

- Review all devotee details and proceed to the next step.

- Make the payment for the darshan. Once the payment is successful, you will be redirected to the TTD website.

- After successful payment, you can download the darshan ticket from the TTD page and save it on your device.