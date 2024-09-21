Tirupati laddu controversy LIVE: Centre seeks report from Chandrababu Naidu; YSRCP blames TDP
Tirupati laddu controversy LIVE updates: Amidst the raging controversy over allegations of the presence of “animal fat” in the laddoos served as 'prasadam' at Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh, the Centre has sought a report from the Andhra Pradesh government. Union food minister Pralhad Joshi also called for an investigation into the allegations, which has sparked concern among a section of devotees....Read More
The controversy started on Wednesday after Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu Naidu alleged that his predecessor, Jagan Mohan Reddy, allowed the use of substandard ingredients and animal fat in the laddus.
The party claimed the presence of “beef tallow”, “lard” (relating to pig fat), and fish oil in the ghee used for the preparation of the laddus (sweets) at Tirupati temple.
A day later the Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party released a lab report, run by the NDDB in Gujarat's Anand, that purportedly confirmed the presence of animal fat in the ghee samples sent by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which manages the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.
Naidu alleged the previous regime bought inferior quality ghee at cheaper prices, affecting the quality of laddu and damaging the sacred shrine. On his part, Reddy has dismissed the allegations, saying they were a diversionary tactic.
More related to the Tirupati laddu controversy:
- The Tamil Nadu-based AR Dairy Food Private Limited, a company that supplied ghee to Tirupati Lord Balaji temple, said its product samples have been duly cleared by authorities certifying its quality.
- The Dindigul-based firm said only during June and July did it supply ghee to the Tirumala temple. Even when it was supplied, it was sent along with duly accredited lab reports.
- Former chief priest of Lord Venkateswara temple, Ramana Deekshitulu expressed anguish over reports of adulteration.
- He claimed he had taken the quality-related deficiencies to the notice of the Executive Officer and TTD Board chairman but in vain. He has also urged Naidu to take corrective measures to address the situation.
