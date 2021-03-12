TMC and BJP meet EC over Mamata’s injury
Kolkata: Delegations from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday in connection with the injury suffered by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee during an event in Nandigram two days ago.
A five-member team of TMC parliamentarians met the poll watchdog in Delhi and alleged that the attack on Banerjee, 66, was premeditated and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy. On Wednesday, Banerjee had alleged that 4-5 men had attacked her though some eyewitnesses suggested that her car may have hit a pole jutting out of the road.
To back its claim, the TMC cited several social media posts and comments by BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party also cited caricature and cartoons shared by BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh and alleged that the ECI “abruptly” removed the director general of police after appeals from the BJP. Similar allegations by the TMC on Thursday had drawn a sharp response from the ECI, which called the insinuations unfortunate.
“Even the Prime Minister said at his recent rally in Kolkata that Mamata Banerjee’s scooty would fall in Nandigram. The entire episode smells of a conspiracy,” said Lok Sabha member Saugata Roy. The TMC memorandum also alleged that eye witnesses were planted by the BJP.
The BJP rejected the charges. “The TMC is distorting the Prime Minister’s comment at the rally. He never said Mamata Banerjee would get hurt in Nandigram,” said Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya.
On Friday evening, a six-member BJP delegation met EC officials in Kolkata with the demand for a through probe. The leaders also urged the poll panel to check video footage. “We also want a special observer for Nandigram since it is a high-profile constituency,” Dasgupta said after the meeting.
Bhupender Yadav, BJP general secretary, said, “The party also requested the election commission to make public the video of Banerjee’s rally in which she got injured.”
A section of BJP leaders - Barrackpore Lok Sabha member Arjun Singh one of them - accused the chief minister of lying about the attack. But others, such as Bhattacharya, said the BJP did not want to do politics about the incident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga
- She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 days after CM was replaced, BJP changes Uttarakhand unit chief
- The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zoos on forest land to be considered ‘forestry activity’; experts flag concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala High Court rejects govt’s plea to withdraw assembly violence case
- The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks govt’s response to plea over CBI chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad makes its first big move: Joint vaccine push
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan seeks Bharat Ratna for Tricolour’s designer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi flags off symbolic ‘Dandi March’ of freedom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isro’s commercial arm to scale up ops with ₹10K-cr investment in five years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zomato to cover medical bills of woman, legal cost of accused delivery person
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After stormy start, House may function next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox